The Mystery of the Flood

Why does the Torah use the Name that connotes Divine mercy rather than Divine judgement when telling of the Creator's decision to destroy humankind with a flood? Could there be more to this story?

The story of the flood was really the story of the Creator reconciling Himself (so to speak) to the fact that humankind couldn‘t yet handle the immense power given us.

The situation required Divine intervention and correction. In addition to destroying an entire generation, the flood weakened humanity’s connection with the natural world, reducing our level of influence over the earth and clouding our perception of HaShem’s presence.