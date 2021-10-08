Aliyah: Finding your niche

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and aliyah consultant at Arutz Sheva, talks

about the emotional/psychological challenges the new immigrant faces when he or she comes to

Israel to live.

In the Diaspora, the Jew faces certain dangers whereas in the Israel he or she faces

certain challenges that are life changing as well as life giving that is extraordinary.

Seeing is believing to be sure yet moreover LIVING is even more so because living is the REAL thing

which can be only be experienced for Jews in Israel, according to Minskoff. Israel is not called

The Holy Land for nothing.