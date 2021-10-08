Israeli Navy hosts senior US naval officers

Yesterday (Thursday), concluded the visit of the Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper to Israel.

The visit included a series of professional meetings and briefings, as well as participation in a commemoration ceremony in memory of the Israeli Navy's fallen service members at Elisheva Garden in Ashdod.

At the height of the visit Vice Admiral Cooper met with Minister of Defense, Mr. Benny Gantz, Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy, Vice Admiral David Saar Salama and Head of the IDF's International Cooperation Division, Brigadier General Effie Defrin. The meeting discussed a number of strategic issues including various threats in the region and the common way to maintain the security and stability of the maritime arena.

This is Vice Admiral Cooper's second visit to Israel since entering his position last May.

Coinciding with Vice Admiral Cooper's visit, the USS O'Kane ship of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet was docked at the port of Haifa as part of the new bilateral cooperation between the Israeli Navy and the U.S. Fifth Fleet. While in the Haifa port, the commander of the USS O'Kane will meet with the commander of the Haifa base, Rear Admiral Tal Politis.

Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy, Vice Admiral David Saar Salama: "This week's visit with our partner, Vice Admiral Cooper, was a very significant visit. The talks that took place led to significant progress in the common issues that concern the State of Israel and the United States alike. The Fifth Fleet, led by Vice Admiral Cooper, is an important strategic partner of the Navy. The Fifth Fleet, and its people, are committed to the security of the State of Israel, and we are mutually committed to them."

Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper: "Our commitment to Israel is unwavering and this visit highlighted the importance of our decades-long strategic relationship. The recent alignment of Israel to U.S. Central Command opens new opportunities to deepen our naval ties and enhance regional maritime security and stability."