US Senate approves bill raising debt limit by $480 billion

The US Senate voted on Thursday night to temporarily raise the debt limit by $480 billion until December 3, ABC News reported.

The procedural move to break the GOP filibuster, which required 60 votes, was the first hurdle cleared, with a final count of 61-38.

At least 10 Republicans needed to side with all Democrats to clear the hurdle to move forward to a final vote. 11 ultimately voted to advance the vote.

Democrats then raised the debt limit with a simple majority of 50-48. No Republican voted with Democrats to raise the debt ceiling.

Before the bill hits President Joe Biden's desk, it also needs to pass the House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hinted in a letter Thursday night that the House may have to return early from recess to vote on the debt ceiling legislation.

The 11 Republicans who voted to advance the debt ceiling vote were: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, South Dakota Sen. John Thune, South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds, Texas Sen. John Cornyn, West Virginia Sen. Shelly Moore Capito and Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso.

The Senate deal came a little more than a week before October 18, the date Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pegged as when the US will no longer be able to cover its debts. December 3 is the expiration date of the stopgap government funding bill needed to keep the government running.