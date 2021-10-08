This week we welcome the new month of MarCheshvan, a time of inner spiritual transformation.

It’s the month of the beginning of the rainfalls of blessing in the Land of Israel, as well as the time in which the Great Flood began…and this week’s Torah portion of parashat Noach focuses on that flood.

That was G-d’s retribution against a humanity that had grown so wicked, it had lost all semblance of the Divine image in which man was created. But where did the world go wrong?

This week’s edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast provides a veritable ‘flood’ of background information and Biblical knowledge on the generation of the Flood as well as the nature of this remarkable month of MarCheshvan.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman share fascinating insights on the Torah portion of Noah and the urgent messages it conveys for our time.