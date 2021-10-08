Starting next week: Pilot for end of quarantine in 'green' localities gets underway

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday evening held a discussion regarding the end of quarantine requirements in schools in localities defined as “green”.

At the conclusion of the discussion, it was agreed that starting Sunday, the quarantine pilot will be extended.

As part of this outline, students in a class in which a COVID-19 carrier is discovered will undergo a PCR test that will be performed at a Home Front Command testing site or at one the health maintenance organizations.

Students will remain in quarantine until a negative test is received, upon which they will return to the classroom as normal, with mandatory rapid testing using antigen kits for 7 days. On the seventh day another PCR test will be performed. Should it come back negative, the entire class will return to class as normal.

The outline, agreed upon with the Ministry of Education, will be applied gradually in localities defined as “green”.

Thursday’s discussion was attended by the Minister of Health, the Director General of the Ministry of Health, the Director General of the Ministry of Education, the Coronavirus Project Manager, the Head of Public Health Services, the Commander of the Home Front Command and other professionals.