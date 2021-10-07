US Embassy: 'We are committed to regional stability'

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israel and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr has completed a productive visit to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Bethlehem, and Tel Aviv, the US Embassy said Thursday in a statement.

Amr arrived in Israel on Monday, October 4 for an official visit.

"On October 7, 2021, Deputy Assistant Secretary Hady Amr concluded a series of productive engagements with a wide range of Israelis and Palestinians during his week-long visit to Jerusalem, Ramallah, and Bethlehem, and Tel Aviv," the statement read. "His visit advanced our goals for achieving equal measures of security, freedom, opportunity, and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians."

"DAS Amr found his meetings with Palestinian civil society focused on the importance of human rights, as well as the need to provide hope, opportunity, and a political horizon, especially for young people. They also discussed the challenges activists and journalists are facing with freedom of expression and peaceful demonstration."

The statement added that Amr "took those perspectives and ideas into his meetings with Israeli and Palestinian government officials, where he also discussed issues ranging from security, human rights and the rule of law, economic development, payments to individuals imprisoned for acts of terrorism, energy, water, and humanitarian relief in Gaza."

The visit "emphasized" the US commitment to democracy, economic prosperity, and regional security," the Embassy stressed. "It highlighted the depth and breadth of the bonds between the American and Israeli people, including our ever-expanding economic relationship. He also continued progress on our reestablishment of ties with the Palestinians. His visit further sought ways to make tangible improvements for the Palestinian people with a view to preserving the vision of a negotiated two-state solution."