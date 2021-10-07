New ADL website allows students to report campus anti-Semitism

A new online portal created by Hillel International, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Secure Community Network (SCN) will allow students on North American college campuses to “report antisemitic incidents or behaviors” while receiving immediate help from security and law enforcement professionals.

ReportCampusHate.org, which launched this week, “will ensure that Jewish students are supported and empowered to appropriately address the growing anti-Semitism on college campuses. The portal will also ensure proper tracking and reporting of antisemitic trends.”

According to the ADL, Jewish college students are often uncomfortable reporting anti-Semitic campus incidents as they are not sure how to go about the process, and also fear repercussions.

The organization noted that a recent poll found 74 percent of Jewish college students who experienced an anti-Semitic incident did not report it and only three percent said they reported it to local or campus police.

In addition, 41 percent of students said they did not know how to report an incident if one were to happen.

“It is essential that Jewish college students and their peers have access to tools and resources to address anti-Semitism and hate on campus so they can live and study in safe and welcoming environments,” said Adam Lehman, CEO of Hillel International. “ReportCampusHate.org will empower students to report anti-Semitic incidents, knowing they will get the support they need and the response they deserve. Through this tool, Hillels will also be better equipped to address anti-Semitism with campus administrators and improve the campus climate.”

The incidents reported through ReportCampusHate.org will be reviewed by trained staff who will walk the students through the incident report process and then connect them with their local Hillel chapter, so that they can take the issue to college administration and law enforcement.

“When students are impacted by anti-Semitism, it can often be confusing and isolating to garner appropriate law enforcement attention and support,” said Michael Masters, CEO of Secure Community Network. “ReportCampusHate.org will be a safe way for students to report these incidents and activate SCN’s security infrastructure to assess the threat and prompt immediate action.”

Hillel International’s statistics show that since May 2021, Jewish students have been subjected to a significant increase in anti-Semitic incidents, including threats and hate on social media, vandalism and physical assaults.

“Anti-Semitism must be reported and addressed everywhere it occurs to prevent hate from becoming more pervasive on our campuses and in our communities,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “We are proud to work with Hillel and SCN to promote a collaborative response to anti-Semitic incidents on campus and to foster better tracking and reporting of anti-Semitic trends, so we can all better understand and respond to this growing threat to our students.”