Former VP Mike Pence to address Israel Allies Foundation gala dinner

Former US Vice President Mike Pence will address hundreds of Christian and Jewish supporters of Israel at the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) Gala Awards Dinner in Dallas, Texas, IAF announced.

Pence has deep ties to the IAF, having served as Chairman of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus during his time as a Congressman. He was recently slotted as number one among the IAF’s annual list of Israel’s Top 50 Christian Allies. He is also well-respected by the Evangelical community for his commitment to his faith and the manner in which he defended his religious values throughout his public service.

Israel’s Ambassador to the US and United Nations Gilad Erdan is also a featured speaker at the event. Ambassador Erdan was a member of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus (KCAC), one of 50 Israel allies caucuses in the IAF network, during his time as a member of Knesset. While serving as Minister of Public Security and Strategic Affairs, he worked with the parliamentarians around the world on combating the anti-Semitic boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) campaign. His commitment to Jerusalem and the communities in Judea and Samaria has earned him the respect of the Bible-believing Christian community.

Herzl Makov is the evening’s honoree, receiving the Israel Allies Award for his loyal dedication to Israel, as demonstrated through his previous roles in the IDF, Prime Minister’s Office, Jewish Agency, World Zionist Organization, and especially in his current role as CEO of the Menachem Begin Heritage Center. Herzl was also involved in the mission to destroy the Iraqi nuclear reactor 40 years ago.

IAF President Josh Reinstein said, “Herzl has dedicated his life to defending the values that the IAF holds dear. He speaks proudly of Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Jerusalem and of the right for Israel to exist within secure borders, and as such is a worthy recipient of the Israel Allies Award. We are honored to have such esteemed speakers at this event, who all demonstrate a commitment to faith-based diplomacy, which is Israel’s most successful tool in international diplomacy. ”