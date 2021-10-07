Jordan fumes after court allows Jews to pray on Temple Mount

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned a ruling by the Jerusalem Magistrates Court allowing, for the first time, Jews to pray silently on the Temple Mount.

"The Jordanian Foreign Ministry condemns the decision by the Israeli court allowing extremists to pray in the plazas of Al Aqsa Mosque," the Ministry said in a statement.

Haitham Abu Al Foul, the Ministry's official spokesperson, said, "This decision is worthless, and it has no legal standing under international law, which does not recognize the legal jurisdiction of Israel in territories occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem."

According to him, "This decision constitutes dangerous damage to the historical and legal status quo at Al Aqsa Mosque, and to the UNESCO decisions."

"The Kingdom does not recognize Israel's legal jurisdiction over occupied Jerusalem. The Al Aqsa plaza, 144 dunam, is an area of worship only for Muslims, and the Jordanian Waqf management is the only body responsible for handling all of the issues pertaining to the holy site, including entry to it and exit from it."

On Tuesday, Justice Bilhha Yahalom of the Jerusalem Magistrates Court ruled that silent prayers on the Temple Mount cannot be construed as a criminal act, and ordered police to drop a restraining order imposed on Rabbi Aryeh Lippo, who had been barred from the Mount over his silent prayers.

“His daily visits to the Temple Mount indicate how important this is for him,” Justice Yahalom wrote in her decision.