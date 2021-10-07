Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto at a hasidic 'tisch' in Borough Park

Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, head of the rabbinical court chiefs in Morocco, visited the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, as part of a trip to the US aiming to support and inspire Jewish communities.

During his trip to Borough Park, followers of the Cracow Rebbe held a massive reception at the Birkat Menachem institutions, honoring Rabbi Pinto's presence.

The massive reception took place at the Cracow Rebbe's Birkat Menachem institutions, and included a hasidic "tisch" with inspirational and moving songs, as well as a central event by Rabbi Pinto, and audiences.

Rabbi Pinto's trip spanned the entire Jewish month of Tishrei (the first month of the Jewish year), and included various cities in the US. Over the course of the visit, Rabbi Pinto gave dozens of Torah classes and received thousands of people who came to receive his blessing and ask his advice and direction.

Rabbi Pinto spent Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) and Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), in Casablanca, Morocco, where he was joined by many guests from Israel and around the world. Following that, Rabbi Pinto gave an inspirational class at the Shuva Israel center in Miami, Florida.

On Sukkot (the Feast of Tabernacles), Rabbi Pinto spent time in Los Angeles and Manhattan, where he gave classes and hosted a central Simchat Beit Hashoeva celebration attended by hasidic rebbes, rabbis, businessmen, politicians, ambassadors, and public figures. He also merited an unusual visit by Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández, his wife Ana García Carías, and senior Honduras government officials.