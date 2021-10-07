NY governor announces $25m for increased security at nonprofits

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, speaking at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Manhattan, announced that $25 million will be provided to nonprofits to help the organizations increase security in order to protect their facilities from hate crimes.

The grants will be offered to nonprofits who have not already received state funding. The money is on top of the $43 million dollars given out on Wednesday to 362 nonprofits for the enhancement of security against hate crimes.

“By their very nature, hate crimes strike at the heart of our democratic values and threaten to undermine the very tenets of our society,” Governor Hochul said

The money will go towards 872 projects in New York, including increasing security at schools, museums, community centers and camps.

She added that the state of New York was continuing to “make public safety a top priority” by “helping these nonprofit organizations protect themselves against these cowardly acts of violence.”

“Bigotry and hate have no place in our state, and we will do everything in our power to protect vulnerable people from those who would lash out against them due to their ideology, belief, or mission,” Hochul said. “This stops now. I don’t want a single New Yorker to ever have the fear that’s in the hearts of too many people from our Jewish community, our Asian community, our African American community, or any other community that feels they’ve been under siege.”