Infant in serious condition due to coronavirus complication

A six-month-old infant was transferred this week to Sheba Medical Center in serious condition.

The infant was transferred from Eilat's Yoseftal Medical Center after it became clear that she required an ECMO (heart and lung) machine.

Following a medical examination, it became clear that the infant is suffering from the post-coronavirus multisystem inflammation syndrome popularly known as PIMS.

The infant is currently in very serious condition, and she is hospitalized in the pediatric ICU at the Safra Children's Hospital at Sheba Medical Center.

Dr. Itai Pessach, Director of the Children’s Hospital at Sheba Medical Center, said, "This case is a painful reminder of the damage that coronavirus can cause. It is very important that we go get vaccinated, in order to protect ourselves and those who cannot be vaccinated."

"Despite the infant's serious condition, we are optimistic and doing everything we can in order to provide her with the best treatment and most dedicated care," Dr. Pessach said.