Jared & Ivanka to visit Knesset next week for new Caucus opening

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner will be paying a visit to Israel next week, in order to attend the inaugural event of the Abraham Accords Caucus in the Knesset next Monday.

The Caucus is to be headed by Likud MK Ofir Akunis and Blue & White MK Ruth Wasserman Lande. Initially, it will focus on economic issues including tourism, but it will also examine the possibility of expanding ties in the region to additional countries.

During the tenure of former US President Donald Trump, it was Kushner who initiated and negotiated the Accords. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, now opposition leader, as the premier to have signed the Accords with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, will also be present at the event, as will current Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) and Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue & White).

Kushner remains active in Middle-East affairs, having co-founded the Abraham Accords Peace Institute together with his wife and philanthropist Haim Saban. During their stay in Israel, Kushner and Trump will also be attending the opening event of the Friedman Center for Peace through Strength, also scheduled for next Monday. In honor of the occasion, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will be flying out to Israel.