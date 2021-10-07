Pres. Herzog's plane malfunctions, delaying return to Israel

The departure of President Isaac Herzog back to Israel from his state visit to Ukraine was postponed due to a technical malfunction in his plane.

The announcement of the malfunction was received before the president left for the airport, and Herzog has meanwhile remained at the hotel where he is staying.

Yesterday, President Isaac Herzog delivered a speech at the official international ceremony marking 80 years since the Babi Yar Massacre and inaugurating the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center in Kyiv, alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and other leaders.