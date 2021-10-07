A mother and her baby daughter were seriously injured when two vehicles collided at the entrance to Havat Gilad in Judea and Samaria Thursday morning.
Magen David Adom medics treated the two at the scene and evacuated them to the hospital.
|
Mother, baby badly injured in car crash near Havat Gilad
Cars collide at entrance to Judea and Samaria town, injuring a woman and her baby.
Tags: Car Crash Havat Gilad
site of the accident
Hillel Meir/TPS
