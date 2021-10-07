Minister Hendel to Likud members: Your positions are determined by the 'King Messiah'

A confrontation broke out at the Knesset on Wednesday evening during a discussion on a bill related to Knesset committees.

During the debate, Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel accused the Likud Knesset members of following a cult of personality.

“When the people voted against a construction freeze, you froze construction. When the people voted against the disengagement, you carried out the disengagement. When the people shouted that you lost the governance in the Negev and the Galilee you did nothing, suddenly when you are in the opposition you discovered that the Negev and the Galilee exist and not just Caesarea and Rehavia. There are mixed cities. Suddenly you found out that you want a law on the Knesset committees, suddenly you found out that the Supreme Court is important and you petitioned the Supreme Court, all of a sudden the court is very important to you now,” said Hendel.

“Your positions are determined solely by one thing, ‘the King Messiah’ (a reference to Benjamin Netanyahu -ed). If he says to evacuate localities, you evacuate localities, if he says to release a thousand terrorists then you are in favor of releasing a thousand terrorists. If he tells you that there is no problem in the Negev and the Galilee, then you say that everything is fine, there is no problem in the mixed cities, everything is fine. Suddenly you are in favor of the rule of law and in favor of appealing to the Supreme Court,” he charged.