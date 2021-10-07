Suspect in Texas school shooting arrested

Police in Texas have arrested the 18-year-old student who opened fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Timothy George Simpkins, was taken into custody without incident, the Arlington Police Department tweeted.

He was booked in the Arlington jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was being held on $75,000 bail, according to The Associated Press.

Four people were wounded in the shooting, including one in critical condition, another in good condition and a third person was treated for minor abrasions and was scheduled to be released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon. A fourth person was hurt but did not require treatment at a hospital.

Simpkins fled after the shooting before being taken into custody hours later.

The shooting at Timberview High School, which is in Arlington but belongs to the school district in neighboring Mansfield, stemmed from a fight that broke out in a classroom, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at a news conference before Simpkins' arrest.

"This is not a random act of violence," he said. "This is not somebody attacking our school."