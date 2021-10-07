Biden approval rating hits new low

US President Joe Biden’s popularity among everyday Americans is taking a beating, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

The poll found that Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 38%, down from 42% three weeks ago and from a high of 50% in mid-February.

While Biden maintains wild popularity among Democrats, among whom about 80% approve of the job he is doing, his approval rating among Republicans and independents, who make up the largest portion of the sample, has cratered, according to the Quinnipiac poll.

About 32% of independents approve of Biden’s job as president, while his approval rating among Republicans is only 4%.

Respondents criticized Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, the poll found, with only 28% saying the withdrawal was the right move. He also had negative approval for his handling of the military, taxes, foreign policy, immigration and the Mexican border.

Biden also hit low points in the latest poll on two key questions: his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy. About half of those polled said they disapprove of the way he has handled the coronavirus, and 55% disapprove of his handling of the economy.

The poll surveyed 1,326 adults between Oct. 1-4. Its margin of error was 2.7 percentage points.