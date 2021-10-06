UK men appear in court charged with hurling anti-Semitic abuse during convoy

Four men made appearances in a UK court on Wednesday charged with yelling anti-Semitic abuse from a car convoy during a protest in North London in May.

Mohammed Iftikhar Hanif, 27, Jawaad Hussain, 24, Asif Ali, 25, and Adil Mota, 26, entered and exited the Westminster Magistrates’ Court with their faces covered, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

All four men – charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words, or behaviour with intent likely to stir up racial hatred – pleaded not guilty.

Mota’s lawyer said that his client was in the convoy but was not part of the incident in question.

The men where charged in September for shouting anti-Semitic abuse through a megaphone as part of a pro-Palestinian convoy that took place on May 16.

A video of the alleged incident contains a voice screaming “F*** the Jews, rape their daughters” while cars flying Palestinian flags drive toward an intersection in the London district of St John’s Wood, which has a sizeable Jewish community.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism described the convoy as “an extremely distressing incident. Jewish families have told us that they were sent running in fear.”

The charges carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

The trial resumes on November 3.