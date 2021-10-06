UEFA investigating anti-Semitic abuse toward Jewish soccer fans

The governing soccer authority in Europe, the UEFA, is investigating allegations that Union Berlin fans shouted anti-Semitic insults at fans of Israeli team Maccabi Haifa during a Conference League match in Berlin.

The youth division (“Junges Forum”) of the German-Israeli Society (“Deutsch-Israelische Gesellschaft” or JuFo DIG) said they had beer thrown on them and were called "f***** Jews.”

Policer also restrained another Union Berlin fan who was attempting to burn one of their Israeli flags.

UEFA said in a statement that an “Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding potential discriminatory incidents.”

According to the European Jewish Congress, police are also investigating the fans for incitement, including a Union supporter who tried to burn the Israeli flag and another who repeatedly yelled “Sieg Heil.”

“There were also Union fans who spoke out against this behavior. To be on the safe side, we switched to the Maccabi block,” said JuFO DIG.

Union Berlin has also taken action, banning one of their fans for the anti-Semitic abuse. The individual was reportedly identified by other fans of the team.

"There is no tolerance whatsoever for discrimination at Union Berlin," Union Berlin president Dirk Zingler said in a statement. "We have therefore taken all measures available to us to remove this person from our ranks."

Union said that the fan was identified and given an “unlimited” ban from all team properties and games. His identity was also handed over to the police.

The team has put in place a country-wide stadium ban for the individual with the German Football Association, AFP reported.

The match was the first time an Israeli team has played at Berlin's Olympiastadion. The stadium was constructed by the Nazis when Germany hosted the 1936 Olympics.