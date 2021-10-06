Herzog holds working meeting with German president during Ukraine state visit

Today, President Isaac Herzog held a diplomatic working meeting with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is visiting Kyiv as part of the inauguration of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center.

President Herzog welcomed his old friend Frank-Walter Steinmeier and said that he was pleased to meet him as part of his state visit in Ukraine, ahead of what is expected to be a moving commemoration ceremony tonight at Babi Yar, where both presidents will deliver speeches. The two leaders highlighted the immense symbolism of their meeting, especially on a day like this.

Moreover, the two presidents discussed at length the matter of Israeli MIAs and civilian hostages in the Gaza Strip and elsewhere. President Herzog emphasized that Israel is profoundly committed to the return of its sons and that it will continue to work at every level to ensure their return home. President Herzog also thanked President Steinmeier for Germany’s efforts on this subject.

In addition, the two leaders discussed the importance of the joint Israeli-German fight against hatred and antisemitism.