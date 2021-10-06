Indictment: Terrorist tried to stab Arab thinking he was a Jew

The Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office filed an indictment in the city district court today against Muhammad Harub, 20, a Palestinian from Judea and Samaria, for a terrorist act of attempted murder, a terrorist act of causing serious injury and illegal entry into Israel.

According to the indictment. on the eve of Yom Kippur the defendant stabbed a man in Jaffa with a screwdriver, believing he was of Jewish descent.

Prosecutor Adv. Noa Bar stated that the defendant decided to murder a person of Jewish descent out of nationalist-ideological motives and in order to arouse fear or panic in the public.

"For this purpose, on September 15, 2021, on the eve of Yom Kippur, the defendant equipped himself with a screwdriver and entered Israeli territory without a permit. In the afternoon, the defendant arrived in Jaffa and began searching for a potential victim to carry out his plan. The defendant, who believed that the complainant was a person of Jewish descent, approached him without the victim noticing, shouted at him at him in Arabic 'Jew, Jew', slammed a bottle of water next to him, and stabbed him with the screwdriver in his upper body, with the intention of causing his death," the indictment reads.

It further states that "during the incident the complainant told the defendant in Arabic that he was an Arab and not a Jew, but the defendant ignored his words and continued to stab him. The defendant's actions caused the complainant serious injuries, he was rushed to the hospital, hospitalized and needed surgery."

Along with the indictment, a request was submitted to detain Muhammad Harub until the end of the proceedings against him.