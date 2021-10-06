Telegram gains over 70 million new users

Messaging app Telegram gained over 70 million new users during Monday's Facebook outage, its founder Pavel Durov said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

"The daily growth rate of Telegram exceeded the norm by an order of magnitude, and we welcomed over 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day," Durov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Durov said some users in the Americas may have experienced slower speeds as millions rushed to sign up at the same time, but that the service worked as usual for the majority.

The outage prevented 3.5 billion users around the world from accessing services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger for more than six hours.

In a statement issued Monday night, Facebook blamed “configuration changes” to its routers, disrupting “traffic between our data centers”.

Rather than being the result of malicious actions, such a hack, the company claimed a faulty system update was to blame.