Report: Truce with Hamas in Gaza is imminent

The Turkish Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday that an agreement had been reached between the leaders of Hamas and Egypt on the rehabilitation of Gaza and on a ceasefire with Israel along the Gaza Strip border.

A source in Hamas responded to the report and said that even though progress had been made in contacts taking place in Cairo between senior Hamas figures and Egyptian intelligence, nothing has been agreed upon for the time being.

The source added there is an understanding regarding the need for a ceasefire, but there is no agreement on the terms.

He stated that, in exchange for a lull on the border, Hamas is demanding that more materials be brought in through the border crossings between Israel and the Gaza Strip, and that internationally funded projects for rehabilitation after Operation Guardian of the Walls be permitted.

The source said that the Egyptians have promised to assist with everything related to the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip and will even be prepared to guarantee that materials used for terrorism will not be transferred through the crossings.