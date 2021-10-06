Sa'ar promoting limitation of PM's tenure, law won't apply to Netanyahu

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Gideon Sa'ar on Tuesday published a memorandum of a law stipulating the limitation of the term of office of a Prime Minister to eight years.

The proposal as published indicates that the law will not apply to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but only to future Prime Ministers from the moment the law is enacted.

"The commitment to limit tenure is part of the platform of the New Hope party and has also been included in the government's guidelines," Sa'ar said.

"Too long a rule brings with it a concentration of power and the danger of corruption, and therefore it is right to include in the Basic Law the principle of limiting the term," he added.

On Monday, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz said that "the government must pass a law limiting the Prime Minister's term to only two terms."

He said his party would advance legislation on the issue, but he declined to comment on whether the move he was leading was coordinated with Justice Minister Sa'ar's proposal.