Police detain man after 'suspicious' vehicle found outside Supreme Court

Video: Ruptly

Washington DC Capitol Police arrested a man on Tuesday who was parked in an SUV in front of the Supreme Court building acting suspiciously.

The man was taken into custody after a Tuesday morning standoff with police, UPI reported.

"One of our teams just moved in and extracted the man from the SUV," Capitol Police said in an 11 a.m. tweet. "The man is in custody. Everyone is safe."

The driver of the SUV had been parked in front of the building since 9:30 a.m. Police were alerted to a suspicious vehicle and attempted to speak with the man, who refused to engage them, said Deputy Chief Jason Bell during a press conference.

"The man refused to talk and made a statement to the effect of, 'the time for talking is done,'" Bell said. Officers then “moved in and removed him from the vehicle, and placed him under arrest.”

The streets around the Supreme Court building were closed as officers from the crisis negotiation unit spoke with the driver, who was finally arrested at approximately 11 a.m.

Police named the driver as Dale Paul Melvin, 55, of Kimball, Michigan.

Police said they had not yet found out why the man was parked in front of the building. No weapons were discovered in his vehicle, which is still being searched.

The new Supreme Court session began on Monday. The term will take up controversial issues such as gun rights, religion and abortion.

The court began its oral arguments at 10 a.m. with no interruptions from the scene unfolding outside the building, USA Today reported.

The investigation is ongoing.