Watch: Bahrainis chant 'Death to Israel', attack police during Lapid's visit to the state
Just 20% of locals openly support 'normalization' with Israel.
Tags: Yair Lapid Bahrain Abraham Accords
Israel, Bahrain
iStock
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYWatch: Bahrainis chant 'Death to Israel', attack police during Lapid's visit to the state
Watch: Bahrainis chant 'Death to Israel', attack police during Lapid's visit to the state
Just 20% of locals openly support 'normalization' with Israel.
Tags: Yair Lapid Bahrain Abraham Accords
Israel, Bahrain
iStock
top