Serious COVID cases drop below 500

The decline in coronavirus morbidity statistics in Israel continued Tuesday as the number of patients in serious condition dropped below 500 for the first time since August 15.

According to statistics published by the Health Ministry Tuesday evening, the number of coronavirus patients in serious condition stands at 489. 3,186 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed yesterday, and the positive test rate was 2.7%.

Israel's campaign to provide booster shots of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine continues apace, with 50,000 people having received the booster shot in the last day.

Coronavirus Czar Prof. Salman Zarka said in an interview with Reshet Bet that he is optimistic about the decline in morbidity. "We are on the right path to exit the fourth wave, but we are maintaining capabilities with the understanding that the fifth wave will come. The world is full of the virus."

"There are many places that have not been vaccinated at all and there is a danger of a new variant entering Israel and we need to be prepared," he added.