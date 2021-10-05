Images of escaping terrorists placed in front of Israel Prison Service

This morning (Tuesday), the Israel Victory Project placed stickers depicting Palestinian Arab terrorists escaping from tunnels outside the Israel Prison Service headquarters in Ramle. The action was taken in protest against the lenient conditions of convicted terrorists in Israeli prisons, which allow them to continue to conduct terrorist activities and facilitated the escape of six terrorists from the Gilboa Prison last month.

"Palestinian terrorists are seen as heroes in the Palestinian Authority, and their easy conditions and continued activities inspire the next generation of terrorists, placing the lives of Israelis at risk," the Israel Victory Project stated.

"The recent escape of six prisoners from the Gilboa Prison, including arch-terrorist Zakaria Zubeidi, former leader of the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in Jenin, amply demonstrates how far the system has fallen into disrepute," the statement added.

"Until the recent breakout, many Israelis saw this as a relatively minor issue. However, Palestinian society views its prisoners in Israeli jails as soldiers on the frontlines of the violent rejectionism that has characterized the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for more than a century."

Gregg Roman, Director of the Middle East Forum, the organization behind the Israel Victory Project, said: “Rather than transforming a terrorist into a defeated supplicant, Israeli prisons permit extraordinary comforts and benefits to its prisoners, and even allow some to carry on their involvement in terror from behind bars, and the continued hope of escape or exchange. Palestinian society views its prisoners in Israeli jails as soldiers on the frontlines of the violent rejectionism that has characterized the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for more than a century.”

“Israel should therefore look to its prisons as a possible avenue to break the Palestinian rejectionists' will to continue fighting. Taking far tougher measures against terrorists in Israel's prisons will have a deflating effect on Palestinian society, and force the much-needed message that terrorism and violence do not pay,” he said.