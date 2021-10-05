Chief of Staff: IDF will act anywhere against Iran

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi issued a threatening message to the Iranian government and said tonight (Tuesday) that the IDF will continue to thwart Iranian capabilities wherever they are.

Kochavi said at the exchange of the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate: "There is no army in the world that has such intelligence, there are no combat units that have such a wealth of intelligence, and there is no defensive force that enjoys capabilities of this magnitude."

"Thanks to quality intelligence, the IDF and the intelligence community know a great deal about what is happening in Iran, and thanks to the relevant intelligence, the IDF and the intelligence community are working against the Iranian establishment throughout the Middle East," he said.

According to Kochavi, "Operations to destroy Iran's capabilities will continue - in any arena and at any time, and the operational plans against Iran's nuclear program will continue to evolve and improve. Even in the future, they will be surprising and further improved. It is our duty to provide an effective and timely operational response."

The outgoing head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, Maj. Gen. Tamir Heiman, said that "the complex reality in the Middle East continues to challenge military intelligence. The threats are changing, but the challenge remains constant. The Iranian challenge is the most worrying development, and in the field of drones Iran is the financier and the pusher. Even though it is a totalitarian government that is falling, we need to continue to accelerate processes" to deal with the threat of Iran.

Last month, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Iran's nuclear program had reached a "watershed."

“Evidence which clearly proves Iran’s intentions for nuclear weapons in secret sites in Turquzabad, Teheran and Marivan is ignored. Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment. And so has our tolerance. Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning,” he said