Video: The News Junkie's Cartoons Channel
Watch: Biden snaps at reporter - 'C'mon, man!'
The President didn't take well to a reporter asking why he wasn't able to 'unite the party.'
Tags: Biden administration
Joe Biden
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaWatch: Biden snaps at reporter - 'C'mon, man!'
Watch: Biden snaps at reporter - 'C'mon, man!'
The President didn't take well to a reporter asking why he wasn't able to 'unite the party.'
Tags: Biden administration
Joe Biden
Reuters
Video: The News Junkie's Cartoons Channel
top