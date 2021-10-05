Anti-Semitic white supremacist flyers found in Arkansas town

Anti-Semitic white supremacist flyers found in residents’ yards in Huntington, Arkansas are being investigated by police, KNWA reported.

The flyers include vulgarity and white power messages, according to Captain Philip Pevehouse of the county sheriff’s office.

They were discovered in ziplock bags.

“These remarks are very disparaging to certain groups of people and we certainly do not know the motivation behind this, we don’t know who the author is, and it has language on it that I’m not sure exactly what it means,” Pevehouse told the news outlet.

The sheriff’s office was informed on Monday night about the flyers, with deputies visiting the homes where the flyers were found in order to retrieve them and perform safety checks.

Police retrieved three of the ziplock bags that were untouched.

“I don’t know if we’ll be able to pull prints or anything but we will make every effort we can to identify who these came from,” Pevehouse said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating whether any legal action can be taken.

A similar incident occurred in March when KKK flyers in ziplock bags were found outside dozens of homes in Newport Beach, California.

In that case, a rock was also included with each bag.

Newport Beach is located in Orange County, which has a large Jewish population of between 80,000 and 100,000.

Residents of Newport Beach reported that similar flyers were also found in nearby Eastside Costa Mesa.

The flyers in those incidents listed a website for a white supremacist group along with an Iowa phone number and podcast information. A second local phone number was also listed along with an appeal to call the KKK chapter’s office.