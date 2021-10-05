PragerU: The difference between a democracy and a republic
Princeton Prof. Robert George explains that the US was created to be a republic, not a pure democracy, 'for very good reasons.'
The US Capitol building
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaPragerU: The difference between a democracy and a republic
PragerU: The difference between a democracy and a republic
Princeton Prof. Robert George explains that the US was created to be a republic, not a pure democracy, 'for very good reasons.'
The US Capitol building
iStock
top