Miri Regev to Arutz Sheva: Bennett has become a leftist

MK Miri Regev (Likud) spoke to Arutz Sheva on Monday, during the opening of the Knesset’s winter session, and sharply attacked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

"Bennett continued to lie in his speech. If he had brought the 'booster shots' in time, 1,300 civilians would not have died. If he had acted like a real Prime Minister, he would not have chosen to embarrass the health care system at the UN," she claimed.

"He has lost his political base and is leaning on three legs: the media, [Ra’am chairman Mansour] Abbas and Biden. A man who does not have a political base is willing to take very extreme steps to keep his seat," added Regev.

Asked what is the mission of her party in the current session, she replied, "We will do everything we can to embarrass this government and expose its lies. At the same time, we will take care of everything related to the destruction of democracy. Bennett should tell the truth and admit that he became a leftist and lied and stole the votes of the public."

Regev also commented on the possibility of forming an alternative government headed by Benny Gantz. "I believe that if Gantz wanted to be Prime Minister today, we on the right would go with him and return to the previous government. I do not know what will develop, in the meantime we will do everything to topple this dangerous government."