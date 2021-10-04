Likud MK: I couldn't listen to the Prime Minister's lies

MK Galit Distel Atbaryan (Likud), who demonstratively left the Knesset plenum during Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's speech at the start of the Knesset’s winter session on Monday, explained to Arutz Sheva why she took this step.

"Bennett broke into a speech that started with lies and my patience for his lies expired a long time ago. I felt I could not sit in the plenum and hear a person whose entire path is a lie. I got up, said I thought he was a crook and a liar and left the plenum," the MK said.

When asked why she does not take a more statesmanlike position, she replied, "The State of Israel, values ​​and ideology are more important than statesmanship at the moment. It is not only my duty as a citizen, but also as a Member of Knesset and public representative, to shout the truth. The truth is that this government is dangerous, that Naftali is dangerous and everything - and I mean everything - must be done to remove him from power as quickly as possible."

As she left the plenum on Monday, Distel Atbaryan said, "I cannot continue to hear these lies, the man is a pathological liar". She then shouted at the Prime Minister, "You are the worst thing that has happened to this country, I despise you."