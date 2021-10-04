Israeli opposition MK: Government has '8 PMs,' 'no real message'

With the start of the new Knesset session, opposition MK Yitzhak Pindrus of United Torah Judaism said that his goal is to show that the government has “eight prime ministers” and “no real message.”

The coalition of eight very different parties in Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government who “could not agree on anything but one subject: Netanyahu shouldn’t be prime minister,” is best exemplified by Bennett’s recent speech at the UN, Pindrus said, where “there really is no real message to the world, because they don’t have a real message.”

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, Pindrus said that his party is nonetheless open to cooperation on certain issues of mutual agreement with the parties forming the coalition, and that he finds they do have specific issues in common with some of the eight parties.

“We try to do it in the committees… There are things we can do together,” he said.

However, he noted that “in general I can tell you it's a government that’s very obvious now that has no real issues that we right [wing] or religious parties could agree on,” he said.

When asked about Bennett’s party Yamina’s attempt to pressure the ultra-Orthodox parties at the beginning to join his government, and whether that pressure still exists, Pindrus explained that’s increasingly apparent why UTJ could not join the government.

“It’s very obvious [today] why we couldn’t be part. We see the things that they’re pushing for,” he said. “All these issues are issues being pushed by Yamina against religion and state. There’s no way we could be part of a government like that and no way we could cooperate in general with the government.”

Nonetheless, Pendrus left the door open to potential cooperation with certain parties on specific issues.

As a member of the opposition, instead of a member of the governing coalition, Pendrus is also enjoying the freedom to voice his opinion and not have to stick to the government’s viewpoint.

He also values the fact that as a coalition member, his party had to stick to speaking on certain issues his party was charged with, whereas as an opposition party they can “speak to all issues and we can deal with all governing offices a lot easier than we when were in the coalition.”