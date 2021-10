Bennett reveals 'courageous' Mossad mission to find Ron Arad

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett unveiled on Monday afternoon an operation by the Mossad to locate the whereabouts of missing Israeli navigator Ron Arad.

In a speech to the Knesset plenum, Bennett said: "Last month, men and women from the Mossad went on an operation aimed at finding new information about Ron Arad's fate and whereabouts. It was a complex, large-scale operation. That's all I can say about it right now."

"We made another effort on the way to understanding what happened to Ron," the prime minister said. "I would like to thank the officers of the Mossad, on my part - and also on behalf of Tami and Yuval Arad, for their dedication, commitment and brotherhood of soldiers, even after all these years. I would also like to thank the IDF and the Shabak for their extraordinary cooperation. The redemption of prisoners is a Jewish value that has become one of the most sacred values ​​of the State of Israel."

"This is the kind of thing that seems strange, perhaps a little out of proportion, to those who look at the State of Israel from the outside, but this is what defines us and sets us apart. We will continue to work to bring all our boys home, from wherever they may be," Bennett promised.

The prime minister's remarks come as the Knesset begins its winter assembly of the 24th Knesset.