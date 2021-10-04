Mansour Abbas: Ra'am did not form coalition to dismantle it

United Arab List (Ra'am) chairman MK Mansour Abbas addressed the party's demands for the passage of the state budget at the beginning of the Ra'am faction meeting Monday.

"We continue our work with government ministries for the benefit of Arab society and look out for the well-being of our people who suffer from crime and violence. We are happy that there are practical steps that are progressing," Abbas said.

He noted that his party demands recognition of the Bedouin settlements in the Negev, budgets for economic and social development and real changes in law enforcement vis a vis the Arab public.

"This month is a test month for the realization of the goals we have set for ourselves through the state budget. We have not formed a coalition to dismantle it, but we demand that the commitments be honored. Ra'am is not an add-on to the coalition. It formed the coalition with all of the parties," Abbas concluded.