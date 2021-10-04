Sarah Silverman: People only really like Jews if they're suffering
Comedienne asks why 'the Squad' never brings up Hamas. 'Not having the Iron Dome is gonna kill people.'
Tags: Trending Sarah Silverman
Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsMusic & EntertainmentSarah Silverman: People only really like Jews if they're suffering
Sarah Silverman: People only really like Jews if they're suffering
Comedienne asks why 'the Squad' never brings up Hamas. 'Not having the Iron Dome is gonna kill people.'
Tags: Trending Sarah Silverman
Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar
Reuters
top