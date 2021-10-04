Number of serious COVID cases continues to fall

A total of 2,653 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday morning, up from 1,727 new cases reported Saturday.

The increase in the number of newly diagnosed cases was a result in part of the larger number of tests conducted Sunday, but also from a marginal increase in the percentage of tests coming back positive, which rose from 2.76% Saturday to 2.83% on Sunday.

There are now 38,088 known active cases of the virus across Israel, including 844 hospitalized patients with COVID.

Since the pandemic began, 1,291,808 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported.

The number of seriously ill patients fell Monday from 581 Sunday to 564. Of those, 247 are in critical condition, with 204 on respirators.

The infection coefficient, which measures the decline or expansion of the pandemic, increased slightly to 0.75 on September 23rd, the latest day for which data is available, up from 0.74 the day before. The reproduction coefficient (R) has remained below 1.0 since September 6th, marking a decline in the pandemic.

Thus far, a total of 7,827 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded across Israel, including 13 deaths on Sunday and two Monday morning.