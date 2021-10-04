Condition of girl seriously injured in deadly accident improves

One of the passengers seriously injured in a deadly traffic accident in northern Israel last week has regained consciousness, hospital officials announced Monday morning.

The victim, an 11-year-old girl from the northern Israeli town of Harish, was evacuated in serious condition to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa following Wednesday’s deadly crash.

Officials at Rambam Hospital said the condition of the girl, who had suffered a serious head injury in the crash, had improved significantly, and that she had regained consciousness and no longer was relying on a respirator.

Five people, including 35-year-old Moran Ben Eli and her three children, were killed in the accident, along with 76-year-old Asher Basson, the driver of a bus carrying youths from the Bnei Akiva movement back home from a Sukkot trip. Dozens of passengers were injured in the accident.

According to a preliminary investigation into the incident, the bus swerved out of its lane, apparently while trying to pass a car which had stopped in the road. In so doing, it collided with two incoming vehicles.