MK Alon Schuster: 'We won't break apart the government'

Deputy Defense Minister MK Alon Schuster (Blue and White) has expressed satisfaction at the meeting between Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and representatives of the Knesset's extreme left Meretz Party.

"Our interest is that things go well for our neighbors from a humanitarian, economic, and human perspective," Schuster told 103 FM Radio. "Criticism from the Right and Left will not weaken our efforts to create partnerships."

Schuster added that Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who chairs Blue and White, had given Health Minister NItzan Horowitz, Meretz's chairman, his blessing.

"We need to protect the interests of the State of Israel, and we're doing that, among other things, by strengthening the connection with relatively moderate bodies, such as the Palestinian Authority," he explained.

Schuster also responded to proposals from the Likud that his party bring down the coalition and join an alternative government.

"We will not break apart the government," he said. "We are in it by choice."