Woman, 55, is waiting days for ECMO machine

A 55-year-old woman with no pre-existing conditions is now waiting for an ECMO (heart and lung) machine, but the hospital has been unable to locate an available machine for her, Channel 13 News reported.

The woman chose not to vaccinate against coronavirus, after having been convinced that the fake news campaigns are real. Now, her condition has deteriorated and she has been hospitalized at Assuta Ashdod for over three days, waiting for an ECMO machine - but in all of Israel, there are no available machines.

The medical staff at Assuta has recommended that the woman be hooked up to an ECMO due to her serious condition, and the staff even tried to find a machine for her - but to no avail.

In a statement, Assuta Ashdod said, "A few days ago, we attempted to locate for her an ECMO machine in one of the relevant medical centers in Israel, with the intervention of the Heath Ministry."

"Unfortunately, we did not find an available ECMO anywhere in the entire country, and therefore we could not transfer her to another hospital in order to receive this treatment," the statement said.