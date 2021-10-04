Likud MK on Meretz-Abbas meeting: A disgrace

The ministers of the left-wing government continue to crawl on their bellies to Mahmoud Abbas, all with the blessing of Prime Minister Bennett.

The Minister of Health finds it more important to meet with the terrorist financier Mahmoud Abbas, than to take care of the health of the citizens of Israel.

The current Israeli government has not stopped humiliating itself and is completely undermining the powerful status we have built for Israel in years of determined leadership.

All this is happening while the Palestinian Authority continues to fund terrorism and work to bring IDF soldiers to international trial in The Hague.

The Minister of Health abandons IDF soldiers to be tried in The Hague, abandons the Land of Israel to the head of the terrorists Abu Mazen, and abandons the health of the citizens of Israel instead of really fighting COVID-19. A great disgrace and a great danger.