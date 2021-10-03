Judea-Samaria e-Newsletter Reports Major Rejections of Two-State Solution

Last Friday, the Bet El-based website WestBankJewishPopulationStats.com released a newsletter revealing a major shift among world leaders and thinkers away from the Two-State Solution. The newsletter, emailed monthly to subscribers, curates articles highlighting news surrounding the failure of the Two-State Solution.

The October 2021 issue included articles quoting Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, US President Joe Biden, Israeli FM Yair Lapid, PA President Mahmoud Abbas, and two surveys consisting of answers from Middle East experts, activists, and scholars - all of whom either reject the Two-State Solution, think it is no longer possible, or believe it is a very long way away from coming to fruition.

In almost all cases the conclusion was attributed to the massive construction and population growth that has taken place in Jewish communities across Judea and Samaria, creating "facts on the ground" that have made a contiguous Palestinian state impossible. The issue can be viewed in the newsletter's archives.

Interested readers can subscribe to the monthly newsletter via the website or via the archived newsletter. All subscribers automatically receive the annually updated report of Jewish population statistics of the Judea and Samaria regions in Israel (AKA West Bank). The report provides precise statistics based on the population registry of Israel's Ministry of the Interior and is complied by Former Member of Knesset Yaakov "Ketzaleh" Katz (National Union Party).