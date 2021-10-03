Minister Ayelet Shaked departs for United Arab Emirates

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked will leave the United Arab Emirates today (Sunday) ahead of the opening of the Israeli pavilion at the International Expo in Dubai.

The Yediot Ahronot newspaper reported that the minister would meet with her counterpart, UAE Interior Minister Saif bin Sultan al-Nahyan who also serves as the deputy prime minister.

At the meeting between the two, joint initiatives will be presented to the interior ministries of both countries, after which she will meet with senior members of the local Jewish community.

"I see great importance in strengthening the strategic relationship between Israel and the United Arab Emirates," Shaked said.