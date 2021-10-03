Likud MK denounces attack on police officers

MK Nir Barkat of the Likud on Saturday night responded to the attack on police officers in Kafr Qassem.

"The attack on the police in Kafr Qassem is very serious and indicates a loss of deterrence. I know up close the sacred work of the police from my tenure as mayor of Jerusalem and in general - and we must give them backing. Israel is a state of law and we must not agree to the existence of armed phalanxes in the Arab sector," Barkat said.

"It is inconceivable that law enforcement is afraid to enter Arab localities that operate like in the Wild West and which raise a hand against the security forces and police. Decisive action and the use of an iron hand that will restore order and law in all parts of the State of Israel, and will put an end to lawlessness and the loss of deterrence, is required."

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said following the attack, "We will not ignore the incidents of violence against police officers, such as what occurred in Kafr Qassem. I have instructed the district and regional command to act with determination and force and to lay hands on anyone who took part in the event, and we will place at their disposal any means and forces they demand."