Less than 600 coronavirus patients in serious condition

Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday night reported that just 587 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, with 261 critical and 207 intubated.

At the same time, 3,585 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Friday, representing 3.18% of the coronavirus test results received that same day.

Of the 44,390 currently active coronavirus cases, 867 are hospitalized, the Health Ministry said.

Since the start of the pandemic, 7,778 people have died of coronavirus in Israel, including 95 so far this week.

Earlier on Saturday, Reuters reported that across the globe, over five million have died of the virus.