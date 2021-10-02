Trump files injunction demanding Twitter reinstate his account

Former US President Donald Trump has filed a suit in Florida requesting that a federal judge force Twitter to reinstate his account, which was locked following the Capitol riot earlier this year.

The current suit follows a July suit filed against several social media companies, including Facebook, Twitter, and Google, claiming that they illegally silence conservatives. In that suit, Trump demanded that Twitter reinstate his account on a permanent basis.

According to a report by Bloomberg News, Trump's request for a preliminary injunction against Twitter was filed in Miami late on Friday, and claimed that his account was canceled due to pressure from his political rivals in Congress.

Bloomberg quoted the request as claiming that Twitter "exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate."

Twitter declined comment, and Trump’s representatives did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.